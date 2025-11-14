CEO & Founder

Gavel

As the CEO and founder of Gavel, Dorna Moini is an attorney and technology entrepreneur focused on making legal processes more accessible and efficient for the masses. She founded the legal automation platform in 2020 after her pro bono work as a litigation associate at Sidley Austin revealed significant gaps in access to justice. Moini’s recent innovations include the launch of Gavel Exec, an AI assistant designed to give even the smallest law firms access to the best in legal AI technology. Recognized as an ABA Legal Rebel and a Fastcase 50 honoree, she is a frequent lecturer at USC Gould School of Law. She is an active contributor to the access-to-justice ecosystem, serving on the Legal Services Corporation’s Emerging Leaders Council and the advisory board for the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.