SVP, Acquisition & Development

SoLa Impact

As SVP of acquisition & development at SoLa Impact, Ekta Naik is a recognized leader in multifamily real estate with a focus on addressing the homelessness crisis through high-quality affordable housing. With over 25 years of experience, she leads the firm’s real estate acquisitions and development department, pioneering the delivery of affordable housing in historically underserved Black and Brown communities. Naik’s leadership has helped the company grow its deliveries by 260%. Previously at Alliance Residential, she executed over $2.5 billion in real estate transactions involving more than 7,000 units. A respected voice in her industry, she sits on the Bisnow DEI Board, the Cornell Pride Board and was appointed to the City of Santa Ana’s General Plan Advisory Group.