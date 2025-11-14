Executive Director

211OC, a key service of Orange County United Way

Paving the way for greater reach of essential services as executive director of 211OC, Elizabeth Andrade leads a key service of Orange County United Way. Appointed in July 2023, she has been a visionary leader and strategist, bridging key partnerships with 75 organizations to improve access to services for individuals and families across the county. Andrade pioneered the implementation of Amazon Connect technology for the 211OC helpline, an innovation that is now being adopted by other United Way centers across California. She also oversees the Homeless Management Information System for the Orange County Continuum of Care. A dedicated community advocate, she serves as a volunteer board member of the Delhi Center in Santa Ana. In 2024, Andrade led 211OC to connect more than 500,000 inquiries from residents to over 3,000 health and human services resources.

