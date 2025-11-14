Tax Partner

BPM LLP

Recognized as a trailblazer in Orange County’s financial services landscape, Elizabeth Dodson is a tax partner at BPM LLP, where she made history as the first female partner at the firm’s Irvine office. Her diverse background includes seven years at Deloitte in corporate tax and six years in international tax in Taiwan. In the past 24 months, Dodson’s leadership has been transformative; she took over the client relationships of three retiring partners, bringing in over $2 million in revenue last year – nearly double her projection. During the pandemic, she positioned herself as the office specialist for PPP and ERC services. A dedicated mentor, Dodson co-chairs the Private Client Services Practice Development Committee and is part of the firm’s “Transformity Task Force.”