Partner

Umhofer, Mitchell & King LLP

As a partner at Umhofer, Mitchell & King LLP, Elizabeth Mitchell is a formidable litigator who has tried nearly 50 cases in state and federal court. She began her career as a prosecutor before transitioning to the Police Litigation Unit, where she saved the City of Los Angeles hundreds of millions of dollars by defending the LAPD in civil suits. Now in private practice, she is considered “one of the major authorities in the nation on homelessness law.” Named one of the Top Women Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal in 2025, Mitchell is a committed community leader, having served on the boards of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, California Women Lawyers and the Cedars Sinai NICU Parent Family Council.