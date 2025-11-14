Executive Director

Pretend City Children’s Museum

As executive director of Pretend City Children’s Museum, Ellen Pais is a bold, compassionate leader who has reimagined the institution as a true community anchor for families. Since stepping into her role in 2021, she has stabilized the organization post-pandemic, restoring visitor engagement to pre-COVID levels and expanding access through a more than twofold increase in admissions and memberships. Pais has championed the museum’s “Good to Go” programming, including Neurodivergent Family Nights and Way to Play Days, which offer free health and developmental screenings. She recently led the successful effort to secure the City of Irvine’s approval for the museum’s relocation to the Great Park, a transformational project that will more than double its size and capacity to serve.

