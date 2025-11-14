Founder & President

The Little Zoo

Bringing joy and healing to the community as the founder and president of The Little Zoo, Erin Maxick has created a unique nonprofit initiative that provides animal interactions to seniors, children and educational groups. Her work, which began in 2020, delivers low to no-cost services to those in need, using a diverse group of rescued and adopted animal ambassadors that includes dogs, snakes, lizards and tortoises. In recognition of her impact, Maxick was recently honored with the “Hockeywood Community Heroes Award” by the LA Kings and a “Women of Impact Award” from the 49th district. A dedicated community leader and former president of the Orchid Society of Southern California, she also mentors volunteers with autism.