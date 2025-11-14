Chief Executive Officer

Girls Inc. of Los Angeles

Recognized for leading a remarkable turnaround with the “Phoenix Rising” award from the national Girls Inc. organization in 2024, Erin Ross is the chief executive officer of Girls Inc. of Los Angeles. Since 2021, she has led the revitalization of the nonprofit, revamping its programming, rebuilding relationships with schools and securing its selection in LAUSD’s Partners for Student Success fund. A nonprofit veteran with nearly two decades of experience in the Los Angeles community, Ross previously served as the senior managing director of external affairs at City Year Los Angeles. A finalist for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Non-Profit Executive of the Year” in 2024, she has also built powerful partnerships with brands like Citizens of Humanity, Summer Fridays and Sony Pictures. A dedicated community leader, she was the founding board chair of Changeist.

