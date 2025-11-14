Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer

Hyphenate Media Group

As the co-founder and chief creative officer of Hyphenate Media Group, Eva Longoria is an industry staple who has worked in Hollywood for over 20 years. A celebrated actor and producer, she recently won a SAG Award for her role in Only Murders in the Building and her directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, became Searchlight Pictures’ most-watched streaming movie ever. A dedicated philanthropist, Longoria was awarded the 2024 Bezos Courage & Civility Award for her longtime advocacy for the Latino community. She is also a savvy entrepreneur, serving as an investor in Siete Foods, which recently sold to PepsiCo for $1.2 billion and owns the successful tequila company Casa Del Sol. In over a decade of work, her Eva Longoria Foundation has helped over 30,000 Latinas unlock their power to better themselves and their communities.