Operating Officer

Atom Tickets

Farah Khan is the chief operating officer at Atom Tickets, where her leadership exemplifies a rare blend of legal expertise and creative vision. After beginning her career as an attorney, she pivoted to the advertising industry, working with renowned organizations like McCann NY and co-leading the innovative RISE initiative at GSW to enrich campaigns with authentic, culturally sensitive storytelling. A passionate advocate for diversity of thought, Khan fosters environments where underrepresented voices are empowered to contribute. Her commitment to mentorship was evident in her volunteer work with New York Needs You, where she guided first-generation college students. Now in entertainment technology, she continues to spearhead innovative initiatives and drive scalable growth. Khan played a pivotal role in guiding A

