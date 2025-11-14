Co-Founder

Laird Superfood

Gabrielle Reece is the co-founder of Laird Superfood, an influential figure in wellness, a corporate speaker and a New York Times bestselling author. In the evolving food and nutrition landscape, she has consistently set the bar for ingredient integrity and clean-label transparency. From day one, Reece has advocated for the brand to be rooted in real, functional foods, championing the decision to avoid artificial ingredients and so-called “natural flavors.” This commitment to quality is evident in products like the company’s Prebiotic Daily Greens, which features functional mushrooms and challenges competitors on ingredient quality and taste. A prominent leader in the health and fitness realm, she also leverages her voice and platforms to educate her extensive audience, having hosted the #1 Mental Health podcast for two years.

