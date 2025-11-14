Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer

The NOW Massage

Fostering brand loyalty by crafting memorable experiences as the co-founder and chief creative officer of The NOW Massage, Gara Post is the visionary DNA of the brand. She has been instrumental in creating its branded self-care product lines and has guided its expansion from a single location to over 80 boutiques currently in operation across 20 states. In the past two years, Post has evolved the guest experience by forging nationwide partnerships with top-tier brands like Rare Beauty and Summer Fridays. Her leadership team consists of nearly a dozen women with a combined 100+ years of franchising experience. A dedicated philanthropist, she is a long-time volunteer with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition and LA Mission and has been a member of the Founders Circle for the dog rescue organization Wags and Walks for over 10 years.

