Founder & President

A Sense of Home

Guiding A Sense of Home (ASOH) as founder and president, Georgie Smith creates nurturing homes for youth aging out of foster care. Her journey began with a single act of kindness. Smith saw former foster youth living in empty apartments, often leading to homelessness. She founded ASOH to address this crisis directly with the organization using a unique crowdsourcing model. It gathers high-quality donated furniture and home goods. Volunteers then furnish a complete home in just 90 minutes. She also partners with brands like Ruggable and Living Spaces. After the devastating L.A. fires, Smith launched a disaster relief program. This initiative became a core pillar of ASOH, providing complete home environments for families who lost everything.