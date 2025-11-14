Global Head of Communications

Napster

Recognized as one of the founders of the game-changing TMZ.com, Global Head of Communications of Napster Gillian Sheldon is a passionate advocate for social good with over 25 years of experience. She has held numerous leadership roles, including chief marketing officer of the XPRIZE Foundation, senior vice president of marketing at Participant Media and supervising producer of digital for “The Queen Latifah Show.” Prior to her current role, Sheldon founded her own boutique firm, Sheldon Strategy & Consulting, providing exceptional client service and inspired vision. Her unique ability to creatively develop compelling initiatives has been a hallmark of her career, from her early work in broadcast news to her time as vice president of celebrity programming at BUZZMEDIA. A dedicated community leader, she is a former board member of The Sherman Oaks Nursery School.

