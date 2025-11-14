Chief Executive Officer

Halo Sports and Entertainment

Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports & Entertainment and President of Business Operations for the LA Clippers, has redefined sports industry leadership by spearheading the revolutionary $2 billion Intuit Dome, which opened in August 2024. This venue transcends traditional arenas, serving as a case study in innovative business leadership, technological advancement, and deep community integration. As one of the highest-ranking female executives in professional sports, Zucker drives all strategic initiatives for the Clippers while ensuring the Intuit Dome, her core project, acts as a powerful catalyst for change.

Zucker’s forward-thinking acumen is exemplified by the 23-year Intuit naming rights partnership, a strategic alliance integrating financial literacy and economic development programs for Inglewood residents. A hallmark of her leadership is a commitment to groundbreaking innovation. She spearheaded the creation of the Halo Board, a 38,375-square-foot LED display with 233 million LEDs, and revolutionized the fan experience with over 40 checkout-free kiosks, slashing transaction times from an industry average of 30 minutes to under two.

Her commitment to sustainability secured a LEED Platinum certification. With 5,400 solar panels and 11 MW of battery storage, Intuit Dome is the NBA’s first 100% carbon-free arena. This dedication extends to the community: a $100 million benefits package helped create 7,000 jobs and cut Inglewood’s unemployment rate from 17% to 4%. Cultural activations, like the FireAid concert that raised $100 million for wildfire relief, have already cemented the dome’s civic role.

A graduate of Hamilton College, Zucker has been with the Clippers organization for 11 of her 20 years in the industry.