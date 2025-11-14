Founder & Attorney

Abelian Law Firm

Recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for four consecutive years, Gohar Abelian is the founder and attorney at Abelian Law Firm. She has built a successful practice from the ground up, embodying the spirit of entrepreneurship with a commitment to client service. Abelian’s firm recently announced a specialized department catering to the legal needs of Spanish-speaking individuals and businesses in Los Angeles, acknowledging that language can be a substantial barrier to accessing legal services. Her dedication has earned her numerous accolades, including features in USA Today, Forbes, Vanity Fair and the Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” 2025 Award. The Abelian Law Firm secured a $2.5-million settlement for their client at the start of 2025.