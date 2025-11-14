Chief Executive Officer

Cécred

Grace Ray is the chief executive officer of Cécred, an award-winning haircare brand she helped build from the ground up alongside founder Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. An accomplished beauty industry leader with over 25 years of experience, she previously served as CEO of Milani Cosmetics and led Living Proof from an early-stage startup to the #1 prestige haircare brand in the U.S. before its acquisition by Unilever. Earlier, Ray was the head of global marketing at Smashbox Cosmetics, playing a pivotal role in its acquisition by Estée Lauder. A passionate advocate for female founders and professionals, she is a longtime member of YPO and has served on the boards of Icelandic Provisions and Sensory Cloud, a biotech company focused on respiratory health. In just over a year, Cécred has won 51 beauty awards.

