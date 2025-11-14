President & Founder

Scenario Communications

As president and founder of Scenario Communications, Hayley Antonian is a public relations veteran with 25 years of experience in corporate communications and talent representation. After beginning her career in personal publicity, she moved to a leading global firm where she specialized in guiding lifestyle, fashion and beauty clients. Antonian has also expanded her influence through thought leadership, launching a “Female Founder” interview series and an “Ask a Journalist” series to foster knowledge-sharing within the communications community. A dedicated community advocate with a deep personal connection to her cause, she serves on the board of directors of New Horizons, a nonprofit supporting individuals with special needs and chairs its annual “Power of the Purse” fundraising event.