Executive Director

Hollywood Climate Summit

As the executive director of the Hollywood Climate Summit, Heather Fipps builds multimedia coalitions that leverage storytelling for environmental action. In her dual capacity as program strategist at The Redford Center, she orchestrated its comprehensive five-year strategic plan and led grant programs that provided crucial support for over 50 environmental documentaries. Fipps has forged innovative partnerships with industry leaders, including The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Netflix and NBCUniversal, producing an annual summit that draws over 2,000 professionals. Her initiatives include a collaboration with the UN Environment Programme to activate the gaming community and a partnership with REI to fund films reconnecting humanity with nature. Fipps also founded a university filmmaking program that connected creators with over 50 California nonprofit organizations.