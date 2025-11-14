Partner

Covington & Burling LLP

Helen Hwang is a partner at Covington & Burling LLP, where she co-leads the firm’s Asia compliance and investigations practice. She focuses on counseling clients through complex and sensitive government and internal investigations involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, export controls and the False Claims Act. Hwang served as co-lead counsel for ITT, Inc. in a DOJ False Claims Act investigation, where she successfully obtained a declination from the Criminal Division and a highly favorable settlement. She is a dedicated compliance counselor who advises clients across a range of industries on building and improving their compliance programs. A committed community leader, she serves on the Executive Committee of the UCLA Law Alumni Association Board of Directors and the Pro Bono Advisory Council for Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California.