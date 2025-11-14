Partner

Ernst & Young

Hilda Echeverria is a Partner at Ernst & Young in Los Angeles, bringing nearly 24 years of experience in accounting and audit to her role. A trusted advisor to many of the region’s most influential companies, Echeverria has built a distinguished career serving a diverse portfolio of public and private clients across industries, including technology, professional services, manufacturing and retail.

Known for her collaborative leadership and commitment to exceptional client service, Echeverria is recognized for her integrity, responsiveness and deep technical insight. Her expertise spans complex areas, including revenue recognition, business combinations, SEC reporting, and internal controls. She has successfully guided clients through transformative transactions, audit transitions and the adoption of new accounting standards, while managing large-scale, multi-location audits in coordination with global EY teams.

As the Los Angeles Assurance People Leader, Echeverria plays a pivotal role in talent development and culture-building. Her leadership has contributed to EY’s long-standing position as the largest accounting firm in Los Angeles, while also strengthening team retention and well-being. Over the past two years, she has continued to mentor emerging professionals and support clients through significant regulatory and business changes.

Beyond her professional achievements, Echeverria is deeply committed to community service and education. She serves on the board of Homeboy Industries, the world’s largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program, and on the board of Libertas College Prep, a charter school focused on academic excellence and character development. She is also a member of the Loyola Marymount University Accounting and Advisory Board, where she helps bridge the gap between academia and industry.

A graduate of the University of San Diego, Echeverria exemplifies leadership that is both technically excellent and purpose-driven. Her contributions continue to elevate the accounting profession and inspire those around her.