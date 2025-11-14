Communications Coordinator

University of Southern California

As communications coordinator for the University of Southern California Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Hinde Kast is a strategic professional who elevates the visibility of world-class research and medical innovation. Since 2020, she has transformed how the center communicates the accomplishments of its scientists and physicians, bringing their work to life for patients, donors and the wider community. Kast oversees a broad range of internal and external communications, including newsletters, website content, social media strategy, press releases and high-profile presentations. Her work not only highlights the center’s pioneering cancer research but also strengthens its mission to make cancer a disease of the past. Earlier in her career, she led a large-scale website redesign for the USC Joint Educational Project, expanding engagement with students and community partners.

