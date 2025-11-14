President & CEO

Meals on Wheels Orange County

As president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Orange County, Holly Hagler is a passionate leader advancing the mission to nourish the wellness, purpose and dignity of older adults. She has been a visionary in the field, developing and implementing the organization’s Food Equity Initiative to create culturally relevant and medically tailored meals, including Hispanic-inspired and Vietnamese-inspired menus for diverse communities. Hagler’s work has earned her recognition as one of The Orange County Register’s Top 100 Influencers in 2019 and 2024, and as a Woman of Distinction by Senator Tom Umberg. She is a respected leader at the national level, serving as a board member for Meals on Wheels America and as a founding board member and past president of Meals on Wheels California.