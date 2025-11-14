Senior Partner

McKinsey & Company

Guiding large-scale digital transformations as a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, Hrishika Vuppala ensures government and healthcare systems serve people with dignity and empathy. As a global leader of the firm’s digital & analytics practice, she spearheads AI, cloud and data initiatives for public-sector and healthcare clients. Vuppala has reimagined processes for DMV, Medicaid and Social Services agencies, cutting processing times by nearly 30% and reducing in-person visits. She also supported the launch of a digital health record platform and built real-time public health systems for faster, equitable responses. Her modernization of IT operations enhanced deployment speeds and boosted productivity across various projects. Vuppala serves on the board of governors for the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, focusing on the responsible adoption of generative AI.