Wealth Advisor

Monarch Wealth Strategies

As a wealth advisor at Monarch Wealth Strategies, Irene T. Timmons delivers exceptional client service and strategic financial guidance honed over nearly two decades. She employs a highly personalized approach, working closely with clients to develop comprehensive financial plans that evolve with their lives. Timmons simplifies complexity, empowering clients with clarity, particularly during major life transitions like divorce or retirement. A licensed investment advisor, she guides clients through asset separation, tax implications and support strategies, providing a clear path forward. Deeply invested in her community, Timmons values faith, family and service. She actively participates in her church and volunteers with City Serve, supporting individuals and families in need with vital help and hope. In 2023, she earned the distinguished designation of Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, expanding the firm’s specialization to serve divorcing clients.