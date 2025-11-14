President

Glamour of Hope Productions

Pioneering training standards in the beauty industry as president of Glamour of Hope Productions, Iris Navarrette is a renowned global leader and business advisor. Her inspiring journey advanced from a department store makeup counter to vice president of education, service experience and makeup artistry for North America at MAC Cosmetics. In that role, she spearheaded the initiative to direct the brand’s entire point-of-sale workforce through a COVID-era engagement strategy, driving business resilience during an unprecedented retail disruption. Navarrette has also collaborated with A-list celebrities like Alicia Keys and Sir Paul McCartney and led the on-air launch of MAC Cosmetics on QVC as its brand ambassador, resulting in unprecedented financial success. An accomplished author and certified coach, she now leverages her specialized industry expertise to advise Fortune 500 companies and startups.