President

Professional Community Management

Recognized as a leading expert in community association management, Jaime Chandler is the branch president of Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa company. With over two decades of experience, she oversees operations across Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, leading strategic initiatives to enhance employee performance and strengthen client relationships. Chandler began her career at Keystone Pacific Property Management, where she moved into leadership and developed an expertise in new project onboarding and developer relationships. In her current role, she has successfully implemented policies to enhance client satisfaction and align business performance with PCM’s service-focused mission. A passionate coach, Chandler provides targeted training to management teams and supports peers in earning professional accreditations.

