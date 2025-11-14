Partner

Doll Amir & Eley LLP

A partner at Doll Amir & Eley LLP, Jamie Kendall focuses her practice on business litigation and intellectual property matters for clients in the technology, entertainment and financial services industries. She co-leads a team that manages a Fortune 10 global online retailer’s Proposition 65 portfolio, having successfully defended and resolved hundreds of matters. A dedicated community leader, Kendall serves as a board member of Foster Your Dream, an organization providing enriching experiences for foster youth and as treasurer for the North Hollywood Community Garden. She is also a former board member of Penn Serves LA and regularly serves as a moot court judge for the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Kendall recently successfully defended a “bet-the-company” arbitration related to contract claims, resulting in an award of all claims in her client’s favor.

