Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Recognized as a Leader in Real Estate by Chambers USA for four consecutive years, Jane Hinton is a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where she leads the California real estate team. She specializes in highly structured debt and equity transactions, representing family offices, financial institutions and investment funds in complex single-asset and portfolio deals nationwide. A dedicated mentor, Hinton was appointed the firm’s Los Angeles hiring partner in 2024 and serves on the planning committee for the USC Gould School of Law Real Estate Law and Business Forum. She has a robust pro bono practice, having recently assisted the Vietnam Dustoff Association with lobbying Congress, provided legal aid to Amnesty International USA and supported Safe Place for Youth.