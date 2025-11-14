Co-Owner & COO

Geraci LLP

Recognized as a pillar of her community and a mentor to many, Jasmine Daya is the co-owner and COO of Geraci LLP. An attorney and entrepreneur with her own podcast and several published books, she successfully balances the ownership of multiple businesses in both Canada and California. As a woman of color, Daya has succeeded against multiple obstacles and is now focused on empowering other women in the financial industry. She is a respected community leader and serves as a shining example of how to succeed in business while uplifting others. A dedicated advocate for women in finance, she works with the Chapman University Legal Professors and the Toronto Women’s Association to advance her mission.

