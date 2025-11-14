VP, Communications & Corporate Development

Belkin International

Jen Wei is the vice president of communications and corporate development at Belkin International, where she leads global PR strategy and drives the corporate social responsibility platform. Since joining in 2016, she has consistently reinforced Belkin’s core pillars of community, education and environmental impact. Wei co-founded and leads the company’s Executive Sustainability Committee, spearheading the transformative shift from virgin plastics to post-consumer recycled materials in product manufacturing. Her ability to unite leadership and engineering teams around environmental stewardship was instrumental in Belkin achieving 100% carbon neutrality across its Scope 1 and 2 emissions in early 2025. Wei also played a pivotal role in expanding Belkin into new categories, notably leading the launch of the industry’s first charging case for the Nintendo Switch 2.