Chair of Entertainment Practice

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Recognized as a trailblazer by her firm’s executive committee, chair of the entertainment practice Jenifer Wallis spearheaded the launch of this key group at Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP upon joining in 2019. Her commitment to growth is evident as she aids in recruiting exceptional lateral talent, significantly expanding the firm’s Los Angeles presence. Wallis previously ran her own successful law firm before moving to Los Angeles and becoming co-chair of the intellectual property practice at another prominent firm. Her effective recruiting and mentorship contribute significantly to the L.A. office’s culture and success. She serves as first chair in complex IP and commercial litigation cases and acts as general counsel to production companies and various small- to mid-sized businesses. Under Wallis’ leadership, the L.A. office boasts the highest percentage of female attorneys at 57 percent.

