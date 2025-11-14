Founder

Crosswalk Technologies Inc.

Jenna Menking is the founder of Crosswalk, a dynamic consumer insights agency built on proprietary technology that analyzes observational data to understand what consumers do rather than what they say. A seasoned leader in the digital space, serial entrepreneur and computer programmer, she previously founded, ran and sold Black Sheep Social Media Group, one of the world’s largest celebrity social media agencies, to media conglomerate IPG. With a wealth of firsthand knowledge of the digital landscape, Menking founded Crosswalk on the idea that observing the online actions of modern consumers provides a wealth of knowledge for brands. A dedicated industry advisor, she also serves on the advisory board for Run-A-Muck Media. She has been recognized as “One of the most influential digital players of our generation” by Elle Magazine.