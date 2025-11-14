Chief Operating Officer

Baby2Baby

Recognized for leading one of the most impactful nonprofits in the country, Jennifer Armstrong is the chief operating officer of Baby2Baby, where she guides national strategy and program execution. Since joining in 2013, she has been instrumental in scaling the organization to distribute over half a billion essential items to children in need. One of her most transformative innovations is leading the development of the organization’s diaper manufacturing system, which produces diapers at 80% less than retail cost. This initiative led to Baby2Baby being named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. Armstrong also oversees the Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Program, which has distributed more than 90 million essential items in response to over 100 crises. Under her operational leadership, Baby2Baby has distributed over 250 million diapers to families nationwide.

