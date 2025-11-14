SVP, National Offices, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships

NBCUniversal

Recognized for securing record-breaking advertising deals, Jennifer Barendrecht is the senior vice president of national sales for NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. She leads the company’s One Platform sales efforts for all West Coast clients, guiding her teams across agency partnerships and sports. Barendrecht was a leading force in securing NBCUniversal’s best upfront to date, which generated the highest ad sales volume in company history. Her team also spearheaded sales for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which brought in 70% first-time advertisers and secured the highest Olympic advertising revenue ever. Before joining NBCUniversal, she spent over 20 years at Turner/WarnerMedia, leading sales across its sports portfolio. A dedicated mentor, Barendrecht serves in NBCU’s Leadership Executive Accelerator Program and as a strategic advisor in the movie studio sales category.