Partner

Sklar Kirsh LLP

A standout corporate partner at Sklar Kirsh LLP, Jennifer Cohen is recognized for her ability to bridge the worlds of business and law with exceptional insight. Her uniquely practical perspective is informed by her background in finance as an investment analyst at Citibank and her experience as in-house counsel at firms like Elevate Sports Ventures. Cohen’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, equity investments and capital markets, with a client base spanning consumer products, media and sports. Her recent work includes representing the podcaster Roman Mars in the sale of 99% Invisible to SiriusXM and advising Roku on its acquisition of a division of Funny or Die. A dedicated community leader, Cohen is a founding member of the Sklar Kirsh Pro Bono Committee and a member of the Association for Corporate Growth.