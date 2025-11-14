Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

As the chief marketing & communications officer for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Jennifer Davidson is a strategic voice driving the organization’s cultural evolution. In her newly expanded role, she leads global brand strategy, digital marketing and global press outreach for all Academy initiatives, including the Oscars®. Under her leadership, the Academy has repositioned itself as a year-round cultural institution, showcasing global cinema and educational programming. Davidson oversees public advocacy campaigns centered on representation and inclusion as the Academy’s membership grows more international. She has been instrumental in expanding the Academy’s digital footprint through innovative social media and creative storytelling to resonate with diverse audiences. She is a key leader in coordinating the messaging around the launch of Academy100, a $500 million global revenue and outreach campaign.