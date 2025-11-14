Co-Founder

FosterMore

Jennifer Perry is Co-Founder of FosterMore and Executive Director of the Children’s Action Network (CAN). She is an advocate dedicated to transforming the foster care narrative through storytelling and community action. Her work focuses on raising awareness for children in foster care awaiting adoption. Key initiatives include the Foster Care Friendly Workplace, A Home for the Holidays and National Adoption Day. Under her leadership, CAN received a Television Academy Honor and an Adoption Excellence Award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Previously, Perry was director of public affairs for Act III Communications and served on the staff of Sen. Alan Cranston. She currently serves on the California Community Colleges Board of Governors and chairs the Children’s Law Center board.