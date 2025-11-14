Of Counsel

Scali Rasmussen, PC

As of counsel at Scali Rasmussen, PC, Jennifer Woo Burns brings a rare combination of in-house, human resources and outside counsel experience to her employment law practice. She leverages this deep operational understanding to offer clients day-to-day guidance and leadership on compliance initiatives, investigations and employee relations strategies. Burns authored a comprehensive human resources process manual and developed practical compliance tools and trainings, frequently speaking before industry groups. Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal among the Most Influential Women Attorneys, she previously served as general counsel for an auto dealership group, where she oversaw compliance and directed the HR department before co-founding Pacific HR Alliance. A dedicated community leader, she is a founding board member of the Wish Circle for Make-A-Wish, reflecting her commitment beyond her legal practice.