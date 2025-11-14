Founding Partner, Halogen Ventures

As the founding partner of Halogen Ventures, Jesse Draper has long championed the financial opportunity of investing in women, and 2024 has been a pivotal year in proving her thesis. As the first VC to prioritize investments in childcare and the future of family, her portfolio includes high-growth companies in often-overlooked sectors. Notable investments include at-home health testing company Everlywell (valued at $3.5 billion) and childcare solutions leader Upward ($520 billion market). Draper’s strategy demonstrates that supporting female-founded startups can solve major societal problems while delivering substantial financial returns. She proudly sits on the board of the nonprofit Project Glimmer and created the Halogen Fellowship to increase diversity in venture capital. In the past year, five of her portfolio’s 75 female-founded companies have reached unicorn valuations.