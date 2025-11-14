Chief Operating Officer

Konnect

Driving business growth as chief operating officer at Konnect, Jessica Davis is a dynamic leader known for her innovative approach to blending operations and people strategy. Her 15-year career includes leadership roles at renowned companies such as Forever 21, Chipotle and Rivian, where she designed and implemented hundreds of learning modules. At Konnect, Davis successfully led the design and rollout of a new customer portal and a learning management system to support both internal talent and clients. A certified Gallup Strengths Finder Coach, she is a passionate advocate for community involvement, serving on the board of directors at her synagogue and participating in panel speaking engagements for the UCI Human Resources Management Association. She recently designed and delivered a comprehensive leadership development program for over 500 leaders at the prominent healthcare organization MemorialCare.