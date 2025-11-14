CEO & Co-Founder

Parasol Co.

Recognized as a quiet force in California’s parenting landscape, CEO and co-founder Jessica Hung leads Parasol Co., a design-forward wellness brand that transforms how families care for their children. Her unique, hands-on leadership is informed by extensive international travel to study how cultures intersect with care, as well as by direct meetings with subscribers to apply their feedback to product improvements. This global curiosity and deep consumer understanding are the foundation of the brand’s high-performance diapers and wipes engineered for sensitive skin. Hung doesn’t follow trends; she studies human behavior to reimagine what better care can look like, viewing her work as a way to make life easier and healthier for families. In a transformative phase for the brand, she led Parasol’s successful launch into Target stores nationwide in 2024.