Dean of the School of Film & Television

Loyola Marymount University

Bridging the gap between academia and Hollywood as dean of the school of film & television at Loyola Marymount University, Joanne Moore is a transformative leader shaping the next generation of storytellers. As the only dean of color leading a top 10 film school, she has launched innovative programs like Hollywood Bootcamp, the Distinguished Artist in Residence Program and a Master’s in Entertainment Leadership and Management. An award-winning executive and producer before entering academia, Moore oversaw the Academy Award-nominated film The Hurricane and produced the cult classic Swimming with Sharks. She has championed the ethical exploration of emerging technologies like AI in storytelling and brings renowned, diverse artists to campus to engage with students. A passionate advocate for creating access, she is proud of the university’s partnership with the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program.