CEO & General Manager

Moulton Niguel Water District

Joone Kim-Lopez is CEO and general manager of the Moulton Niguel Water District, a public utility serving more than 170,000 residents in South Orange County. She is recognized for transforming the agency into a leader in innovation and organizational culture. Under her leadership, Moulton Niguel became the first U.S. utility named a Top Workplace by USA Today. With 30 years in public service, Kim-Lopez also founded the California Data Collaborative, a nonprofit improving water management for 21 million Californians, and serves as a California Seismic Safety Commissioner. Her leadership has earned the district awards for financial transparency and innovation. Before entering the water sector, Kim-Lopez was a decorated Pasadena police officer. She serves on numerous boards involving water, infrastructure and community leadership.

