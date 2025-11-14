CEO & Founder

Persona PR

CEO and founder of Persona PR, Jordyn Palos is a visionary publicist who has built a highly respected boutique firm known for its dedicated, hands-on approach. Since founding the agency in 2010, she has cultivated a curated roster of award-winning actors, bestselling authors and production companies, guiding them to major awards season success, including wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Recognized early in her career as one of Variety’s “Hollywood’s New Leaders,” Palos has continued to grow the firm year-over-year despite industry-wide challenges. A passionate advocate for the next generation, she is a dedicated supporter of Foster Love and Everytown for Gun Safety. Her impressive client list includes Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary and Justin Hartley, executive producer and star of Tracker, the #1 show on network television.

