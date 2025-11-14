Founder & Partner

Alegria Collaborative

As founder and partner of Alegria Collaborative, Joy Stevens has been a life coach and sober companion since 2008. She brings extensive experience as a drug and alcohol counselor from her time at Summit Malibu Treatment Center. With over 16 years in addiction and mental health coaching, Stevens leads a skilled team. She fosters a collaborative approach to behavioral health by integrating medical clinicians, psychologists and non-clinical counselors. Her empathetic team motivates clients toward recovery and long-term stability. Driven by her own experiences with loss, Stevens finds purpose in witnessing the healing of clients and their families. She remains committed to her personal recovery journey and leads with passion, helping others find fulfillment and ignite their own joy in life.