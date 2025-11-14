Of Counsel

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

As a trusts and estates litigator with more than four decades of experience, Julia Birkel is a partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP, representing clients in a wide range of fiduciary disputes. She is recognized for her strategic insight in matters including elder financial abuse, undue influence and will contests. Birkel’s recent accolades include the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award in 2024 and being named a 2024 Southern California Super Lawyer. Her courtroom successes include obtaining a $2.5-million verdict for a former bank president and prevailing in a long cause trial on financial elder abuse claims. A leader in her profession, she is a past chair of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Trusts and Estates Section and has served on its executive committee since 2012.