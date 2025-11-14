SVP, Advertising Sales & Brand Partnerships

pocket.watch

Redefining how brands engage with the next generation as SVP of advertising sales and brand partnerships at pocket.watch, Julia Moonves leads revenue strategy across advertising and gaming. Her work connects major brands to Gen Alpha through a network of 59 creators that reaches over 1.3 billion subscribers and has generated nearly a trillion lifetime views. Named one of Ad Age’s “Leading Women of 2024,” she has led multimillion-dollar campaigns with Netflix, Amazon, Hasbro and Nickelodeon. This past year, Moonves brokered a landmark deal with Roku, making pocket.watch the only third-party authorized to sell Kids & Family inventory on The Roku Channel. Her work directly contributed to pocket.watch being recognized as one of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies of 2025.