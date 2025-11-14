Founder & CEO

Jumi Aluko Consulting

Jumi Aluko is the founder and CEO of Jumi Aluko Consulting, a nationally recognized event producer and communications strategist with over a decade of experience. She began her business as a solo wedding planner and has intentionally grown her firm into a strategic partner for organizations managing large-scale events. Aluko is a regular contributor to leading industry publications and was recently featured in Entrepreneur Magazine for her sustainable approach to business growth. In 2025, she was also named one of BizBash’s 40 Under 40 Event Professionals for her creative execution and consistent ability to deliver high-impact results. A dedicated community leader, she currently serves as vice president of the board for the Seven Hillz Productions Foundation and previously served for seven years on the board of the Los Angeles Music and Arts School.

