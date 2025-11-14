Kamini Lane

President & CEO

Coldwell Banker Realty

Kamini Rangappan Lane is the president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, where she leads a network of over 48,000 agents nationwide. With a career spanning more than two decades, Lane brings deep expertise in marketing, operations and luxury consumer strategy to the real estate industry.

Before joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Lane served as president of brokerage at Sotheby’s International Realty, overseeing its company-owned operations. She also held the role of president of the West at Compass, Inc., managing a team of over 10,000 and playing a key role during the company’s IPO. Earlier in her career, she was chief marketing officer at Tradesy and held leadership roles at Interbrand and Rapp, global agencies specializing in brand strategy and digital marketing. Her experience also includes category management at eBay.com, where she cultivated a passion for luxury markets and entrepreneurship.

Lane’s leadership at Coldwell Banker Realty is defined by a people-first, tech-enabled approach. She has championed transparency, agent advocacy and consumer-first policies, positioning the company as a trusted leader in a rapidly evolving industry. In response to the NAR settlement, she launched monthly educational town halls to ensure agents were prepared for regulatory changes. She has also spoken out on listing transparency and the Clear Cooperation Policy.

Committed to authenticity and inclusion, Lane regularly engages with agents across the country and supports women in real estate through initiatives like What Moves Her. Under her leadership, Coldwell Banker Realty sustained a $148-billion sales volume in 2024, with its luxury division outperforming market trends.

Lane holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Business Administration from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. She serves on the board of YPOLA and advisory boards for The Helm and several PropTech companies, including Purlin, Crexi, Flock Homes and Drop Offer.